Syrian refugees in Jordan's desert get solar power
Officials from the IKEA Foundation, and the U.N. refugee agency tour a newly inaugurated solar energy plant, that will provide about 20,000 Syrian refugees with electricity, in the Azraq Refugee Camp, Jordan, Wednesday, April 17, 2017. The foundation funded the plant which makes Azraq, run by the UN, the world's first refugee camp to be powered by renewable energy and saves $1.5 million a year in electricity costs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot...
|Feb '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o...
|Feb '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|14
|Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US...
|Jan '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Canada
|193
|U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC