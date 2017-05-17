Syrian refugees in Jordan's desert get solar power

Officials from the IKEA Foundation, and the U.N. refugee agency tour a newly inaugurated solar energy plant, that will provide about 20,000 Syrian refugees with electricity, in the Azraq Refugee Camp, Jordan, Wednesday, April 17, 2017. The foundation funded the plant which makes Azraq, run by the UN, the world's first refugee camp to be powered by renewable energy and saves $1.5 million a year in electricity costs.

