Syrian refugees get e-learning program on rights in Jordan

The International Labour Organisation on Tuesday launched an e-learning program for Syrian refugees in Jordan that explains their rights and responsibilities under the country's labour law. The program is part of on-going efforts by the ILO to help formalise the work of Syrian refugees in Jordan, the international agency said in a statement.

Chicago, IL

