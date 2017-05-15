Science project in Jordan shines light on regional cooperation
A massive physics project 30 kilometers northeast of Amman in Allan, Jordan is seeking to bridge divisions between countries in the Middle East. Israel, Iran, Turkey, Jordan, the Palestinian Authority, Pakistan, Cyprus and Egypt many of which have cold diplomatic relations or none at all are working together to advance cutting-edge science in a region that suffers from significant brain-drain and political instability.
