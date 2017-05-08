'Salt Houses' examines identity in diaspora
Identity in diaspora is something that always concerns the displaced, especially those who were reluctantly forced out of their homelands. Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish put it eloquently in his poem about Palestinians refugees: "... We are what we produced in the land that was ours/ we are what's left of us in exile/ we are what's left of us in exile/ we are the plants of broken vase/ we are what we are, but who are we?" Such is the concern of the Palestinian-American writer and poet Hala Alyan in her debut novel Salt Houses .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.
