Royal Jordanian Diverts Flight after Suspicious Object Claim

8 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Jordan's national carrier says it diverted a flight and searched the plane during an unscheduled stop after a passenger told the cabin crew that a suspicious object was on board. Royal Jordanian says the Airbus 320 with 124 passengers was on its way from Dubai to the Jordanian capital of Amman on Thursday when the pilot received word of the passenger's claim.

Chicago, IL

