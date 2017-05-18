Royal Jordanian A320 near Doha on May...

Royal Jordanian A320 near Doha on May 18th 2017, unidentified object on board

47 min ago Read more: AVHerald

A Royal Jordanian Airbus A320-200, registration JY-AYR performing flight RJ-611 from Dubai to Amman , was enroute at FL300 about 80nm eastnortheast of Doha when an unidentified object was found on board and no passenger claimed the object. The flight crew decided to divert to Doha for a safe landing on runway 34R about 20 minutes later.

Chicago, IL

