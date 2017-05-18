Princess Muna al-Hussein of Jordan meets with SMURD firefighters and paramedics of Sibiu

Princess Muna al-Hussein of Jordan me...

The Mobile Emergency Service for Resuscitation and Extrication firefighters and paramedics met Friday with Princess Muna al-Hussein of Jordan, present at the Romanian-Jordanian Congress of Medicine and Pharmacy, held in central city of Sibiu, according to a press release. "Given that Her Royal Highness Princess Muna established the first medical education institution in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and continuously supported health and health education, she wanted to meet volunteers from SMURD, students of the Faculty of Medicine in Sibiu, who, together with the paramedics of ISU Sibiu, work 24 hours a day to the citizens' aid, both in road accidents and in medical emergencies.

