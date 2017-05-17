President Rivlin meets with Jordanian sheikhs visiting Israel

President Reuven Rivlin met Wednesday at his residence in Jerusalem with a delegation visiting Israel, made up of Jordanian sheikhs representing different tribes representing a cross section of Jordanian society, from Irbid, Zarqa, and Amman. Also participating in the meeting were senior members of the, Middle East Department, of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

