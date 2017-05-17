President Rivlin meets with Jordanian...

President Rivlin meets with Jordanian sheikhs visiting Israel

President Reuven Rivlin met Wednesday at his residence in Jerusalem with a delegation visiting Israel, made up of Jordanian sheikhs representing different tribes representing a cross section of Jordanian society, from Irbid, Zarqa, and Amman. Also participating in the meeting were senior members of the, Middle East Department, of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Chicago, IL

