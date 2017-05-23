President Iohannis reiterates invitat...

President Iohannis reiterates invitation extended to Abdullah II of Jordan to visit Romania

President Klaus Iohannis welcomed on Tuesday the Chairman of the Senate of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Faisal Akef Al-Fayez, reiterating an invitation extended to King Abdullah II of Jordan to visit Romania. "Within the discussion, the two officials reconfirmed the excellent stage of the bilateral relations established 52 years ago and the wish to strengthen them on all relevant levels, so that the goal of a special and privileged partnership between the two countries can be achieved," a release of the Presidential Administration reveals.

