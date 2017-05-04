Philippine judge warns inaction over South China Sea dispute with Beijing is - unforgivable'

The warning was clearly directed at the Philippine president who, as Asean chair, moved to have the landmark tribunal award won by the Philippines against China last year off the agenda at last week's summit in Manila Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio, like other members of the Philippine Supreme Court, is tempered in his language, except on the South China Sea issue. Carpio wrote in an e-book published yesterday that "silence or inaction [on the dispute with China] can be interpreted as a state's acceptance of a factual or legal situation".

