Monday

The Royal Jordanian general assembly held its ordinary meeting on April 29 at InterContinental Hotel, Amman, presided by Vice Chairman of the RJ Board of Directors Aqel Biltaji. Attending were members of the board of directors, RJ President/CEO Captain Suleiman Obeidat, the companies' deputy general comptroller, RJ accounts auditors Ernst and Young and some shareholders; the latter, in their entirety, own 88% of the company capital, which amounts to 146.4 million dinars/ shares.

Chicago, IL

