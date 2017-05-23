Nikki Haley shows moxie, but can she keep her job?
Nikki Haley, US ambassador to the United Nations, meets with Iraqi and Syrian refugees on Monday in an after-school program in Amman, Jordan, that is partially funded by the United States. The former S.C. governor is pledging additional support for refugees fleeing Syria's long civil war.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot...
|Feb '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o...
|Feb '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|14
|Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US...
|Jan '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Canada
|193
|U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC