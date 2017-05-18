Nicosia to host tripartite meeting with Jordan and Greece

Papadopoulos, who is accompanying President Nicos Anastasiades on an official trip to Amman, said the meeting was decided on during the course of a meeting between Anastasiades and the King of Jordan Abdullah II . Papadopoulos said: "the President of the Republic accepted the King of Jordan's own invitation to attend the International Economic Forum on the Middle East And Africa, in which many people in the region, heads of state and government, as well as many entrepreneurs, investment companies, are involved, and which is also very important to us.

