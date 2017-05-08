Nadine Malouf to Lead U.S. Premiere o...

Nadine Malouf to Lead U.S. Premiere of Oh My Sweet Land Across the Boroughs

The Play Company , led by Founding Producer Kate Loewald and Managing Director Robert Bradshaw announce the U.S. premiere of Amir Nizar Zuabi's Oh My Sweet Land , an intimate solo play that will be staged in private homes and community spaces throughout the five boroughs. Oh My Sweet Land recounts one woman's journey to Lebanon, Jordan, and finally Syria, and the chilling events reported by the people she meets along the way.

Chicago, IL

