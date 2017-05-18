My Word: Jerusalem agendas and itineraries
Talk about US President Donald Trump's visit to Israel next week being the "opening shot" in his plans to close the "ultimate deal" between Israel and the Palestinians is frightening. I'm not scared of peace, but I remember the very real shots, stabbings, car rammings and other brutal Palestinian terrorist attacks that have accompanied all similar diplomatic efforts since the Oslo Accords literally blew up in the mid-1990s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot...
|Feb '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o...
|Feb '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|14
|Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US...
|Jan '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Canada
|193
|U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC