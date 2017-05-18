My Word: Jerusalem agendas and itiner...

My Word: Jerusalem agendas and itineraries

Talk about US President Donald Trump's visit to Israel next week being the "opening shot" in his plans to close the "ultimate deal" between Israel and the Palestinians is frightening. I'm not scared of peace, but I remember the very real shots, stabbings, car rammings and other brutal Palestinian terrorist attacks that have accompanied all similar diplomatic efforts since the Oslo Accords literally blew up in the mid-1990s.

Chicago, IL

