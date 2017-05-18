Minister of Investment Sahar Nasr during today's meeting_Press Photo
The minister's remarks were made during her meeting with Jordanian Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yaroub Qudah on the sidelines of her participation in the World Economic Forum on the Middle East and North Africa, held at Jordan's Dead Sea, the Egyptian ministry said in a Saturday statement. Nasr illustrated that the talks come in line with the meeting held between Prime Minister Sherif Ismail with the Jordanian ambassador to Egypt in April, during which the two sides discussed all proposals on economic cooperation between Cairo and Amman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot...
|Feb '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o...
|Feb '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|14
|Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US...
|Jan '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Canada
|193
|U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC