Minister of Foreign Affairs to discuss Palestinian cause in Jordan

According to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the visit comes within the framework of continuous coordination and consultation between the two countries concerning the Palestinian cause and possible ways to support the peace process in the Middle East. There is a full consensus between Egypt and Jordan concerning the Palestinian issue, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ahmed Abu Zeid stated, adding that both countries agree on the importance of achieving a final and fair settlement and encouraging the Palestinian and Israeli parties to resume negotiations.

Chicago, IL

