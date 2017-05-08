Many Jordanians blame Syrian refugees for Jordan's faltering economy.

Fifty per cent of mainstream Jordanians believe that the situation in the country is moving in the "wrong" direction, compared with 48 per cent who expressed an optimistic outlook, according to a recent opinion poll. Conducted by the University of Jordan's Centre for Strategic Studies 200 days after the formation of Prime Minister Hani Mulki's government, the poll showed that 55 per cent of opinion leaders consider things to be heading on the right path in Jordan, compared with 41 per cent who disagree.

