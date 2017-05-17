Labor MK says he was 'moved' by meeting with King Abdullah
While Israel played a major role in helping to build the first-ever particle accelerator in the Middle East - the fruit of more than two decades of regional cooperation, including with Iran and Pakistan - the only Israeli official present at the inauguration ceremony in Jordan on Tuesday was Zionist Union MK Erel Margalit. Science and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis canceled his participation the day before the event in a diplomatic protest, saying Amman had "crossed a line" by condemning the killing by an Israeli policeman of a Jordanian man who was stabbing him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot...
|Feb '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o...
|Feb '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|14
|Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US...
|Jan '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Canada
|193
|U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC