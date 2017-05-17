Labor MK says he was 'moved' by meeti...

Labor MK says he was 'moved' by meeting with King Abdullah

Read more: The Times of Israel

While Israel played a major role in helping to build the first-ever particle accelerator in the Middle East - the fruit of more than two decades of regional cooperation, including with Iran and Pakistan - the only Israeli official present at the inauguration ceremony in Jordan on Tuesday was Zionist Union MK Erel Margalit. Science and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis canceled his participation the day before the event in a diplomatic protest, saying Amman had "crossed a line" by condemning the killing by an Israeli policeman of a Jordanian man who was stabbing him.

Chicago, IL

