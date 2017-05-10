Jordanians 'won't support ground intervention in Syria'

Jordan should never send any forces to fight inside Syria because this will end up wrecking Jordan's military establishment, says Majali [EPA] Sending Jordanian ground forces inside Syria would have dire consequences for Jordan's stability and national security, analysts say. It would be wise for Jordan , argues Retired General Mousa al-Odwan, to keep a defensive-offensive posture on the Syrian borders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.