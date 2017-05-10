Jordanians 'won't support ground inte...

Jordanians 'won't support ground intervention in Syria'

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Al Jazeera

Jordan should never send any forces to fight inside Syria because this will end up wrecking Jordan's military establishment, says Majali [EPA] Sending Jordanian ground forces inside Syria would have dire consequences for Jordan's stability and national security, analysts say. It would be wise for Jordan , argues Retired General Mousa al-Odwan, to keep a defensive-offensive posture on the Syrian borders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Jan '17 Listen 14
News Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US... Jan '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Jan '17 Canada 193
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Khalid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,296 • Total comments across all topics: 280,950,946

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC