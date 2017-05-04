Jordanians protest in support of Pale...

Jordanians protest in support of Palestinian hunger strikers

Friday May 5

Hundreds of Jordanians on Friday staged a protest after weekly Muslim prayers in support of Palestinian Arab terrorists on a hunger strike in Israeli prisons. Marchers in downtown Amman chanted slogans praising about 1,000 terrorists who are fasting in a protest launched on April 17 by Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti.

