Jordanian Killed After Fight Over Parking Gets Out of Hand

Violence between two tribes in an Irbid town on Sunday h as left one man dead , four injured and twelve arrested, while seven families have reportedly been evicted from their homes, according to official sources. The initial flashpoint on Sunday reportedly involved a fight between two neighbours in the town of Sarih, in Irbid Governorate, 80km north of Amman .

Chicago, IL

