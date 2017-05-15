Jordan: Our position against terroris...

Jordan: Our position against terrorism is clear

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Sunday said that his country's position opposing terrorism was "clear to everyone". His comments were a response to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's criticism of Jordan a day earlier, after the kingdom blasted Israel for killing a Jordanian terrorist who carried out a stabbing attack in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Chicago, IL

