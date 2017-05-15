Jordan: Our position against terrorism is clear
Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Sunday said that his country's position opposing terrorism was "clear to everyone". His comments were a response to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's criticism of Jordan a day earlier, after the kingdom blasted Israel for killing a Jordanian terrorist who carried out a stabbing attack in the Old City of Jerusalem.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot...
|Feb '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o...
|Feb '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|14
|Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US...
|Jan '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Canada
|193
|U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC