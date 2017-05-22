'Jordan Internet For All' Project Launched, Increasing Access for

'Jordan Internet For All' Project Lau...

Jordan and the World Economic Forum on Sunday launched a new platform project called "Jordan Internet for All", which aims to bring Internet access to millions of Jordanians, including women and isolated communities for the first time through new models of public-private collaboration, a senior government official said. The project, which is aligned with Jordan's Digital Transformation Strategy, will focus on addressing the barriers that prevent universal Internet access, in particular promoting demand for Internet use, Minister of ICT Majd Shweikeh said at a press conference Sunday.

