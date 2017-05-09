Jordan, China keen to boost cooperati...

Jordan, China keen to boost cooperation in various fields

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Jordanian-Chinese relationships are witnessing increased improvements and the door remains open for further collaboration in various areas, Jordanian and Chinese officials said on Monday. Jordan and China are determined to explore further opportunities for collaboration and building partnerships that reflect positively on the two countries, officials said during a seminar marking the 40th anniversary of Jordanian-Chinese diplomatic ties held by Al Rai Centre for Studies and the Chinese Embassy in Amman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Jan '17 Listen 14
News Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US... Jan '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Jan '17 Canada 193
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Khalid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,494 • Total comments across all topics: 280,873,063

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC