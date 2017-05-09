Jordan, China keen to boost cooperation in various fields
Jordanian-Chinese relationships are witnessing increased improvements and the door remains open for further collaboration in various areas, Jordanian and Chinese officials said on Monday. Jordan and China are determined to explore further opportunities for collaboration and building partnerships that reflect positively on the two countries, officials said during a seminar marking the 40th anniversary of Jordanian-Chinese diplomatic ties held by Al Rai Centre for Studies and the Chinese Embassy in Amman.
