Jordan calls killing of Jerusalem attacker a 'heinous crime'
Security forces in Jerusalem's Old City after a Jordanian stabbed an Israeli police officer, on May 13, 2017. Jordan on Saturday said an Israeli policeman's shooting and killing of a Jordanian assailant as he stabbed him repeatedly was "a heinous crime," and demanded to receive details about the incident from the Israeli government.
