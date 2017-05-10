Jordan calls killing of Jerusalem att...

Jordan calls killing of Jerusalem attacker a 'heinous crime'

Security forces in Jerusalem's Old City after a Jordanian stabbed an Israeli police officer, on May 13, 2017. Jordan on Saturday said an Israeli policeman's shooting and killing of a Jordanian assailant as he stabbed him repeatedly was "a heinous crime," and demanded to receive details about the incident from the Israeli government.

Chicago, IL

