Jordan calls for int'l support to cou...

Jordan calls for int'l support to countries hosting Syrian refugees

1 hr ago Read more: Xinhuanet

The remarks were made by Jordanian Minister of Planning and International Cooperation, Emad Fakhoury, at the opening of the Second International Conference for Refugees in the Middle East held in Amman. He said leaving neighboring countries that host Syrian refugees without the required support will worsen the refugee crisis and increase human suffering.

