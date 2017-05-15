It is located 140 kilometres south of Amman, bordered to the west by...
It is located 140 kilometres south of Amman, bordered to the west by the West Bank, according to the RSCN. Fifa Nature Reserve in Karak Governorate has joined the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands of International Importance, becoming the world's lowest Ramsar Site.
