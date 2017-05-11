Israeli hard-liner proposes railway link to Arab destinations: 'It can be a game-changer'

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Israel's transportation minister, Yisrael Katz, arrives at the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on Sept. 4. As Arab nations move grudgingly toward accepting the reality of Israel, an Israeli Cabinet minister is proposing that they all share a railway link that could cut overland travel distances between the Mediterranean and key Arab destinations by a half or two-thirds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.