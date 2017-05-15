Israeli Cabinet minister cancels Jordan visit after shooting

An Israeli Cabinet minister has called off a long-planned visit to Jordan for a joint scientific venture following a spat between the countries over a deadly shooting in Jerusalem. Science and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis says he is skipping Tuesday's event in Amman marking the launching of the "Sesame" particle accelerator because of Jordan's reaction to the killing of a Jordanian who stabbed an Israeli police officer.

