Iraq Hires US Military Contractors to Secure Baghdad-Amman Highway

The Iraqi government has signed a contract with US mercenaries to secure a road between Baghdad and the Jordanian capital of Amman. "The provincial government and the central government have contracted with [private] security police to secure the international road and control it," said Faleh Al-Issawi, vice-president of the Anbar provincial council.

Chicago, IL

