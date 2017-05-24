Independence Day of Jordan
Jordan Independence Day is observed annually on May 25 in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, commemorating the date in 1946 when the country achieved independence from the British Mandate. Academic institutions usually organize round-table discussions, special seminars, symposiums on themes associated with the observance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot...
|Feb '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o...
|Feb '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|14
|Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US...
|Jan '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Canada
|193
|U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC