Independence Day of Jordan

Jordan Independence Day is observed annually on May 25 in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, commemorating the date in 1946 when the country achieved independence from the British Mandate. Academic institutions usually organize round-table discussions, special seminars, symposiums on themes associated with the observance.

Chicago, IL

