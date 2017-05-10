HotStats MENA Chain Hotels Market Rev...

HotStats MENA Chain Hotels Market Review - March 2017

Plummeting Room Rates Threaten Profit Levels at Abu Dhabi Hotels Despite room occupancy levels at hotels in Abu Dhabi remaining above 80 per cent this month, the relentless decline in achieved average room rate is threatening both top and bottom line performance levels, according to the latest data from HotStats. In addition to a 3.1 percentage point drop in room occupancy, achieved average room rate plummeted by 18.6 per cent this month, contributing to the 21.6 per cent year-on-year decline in RevPAR , to $101.08.

