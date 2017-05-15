Home Office lifts visa ban on first female Arab Christian minister's Kirk visit
THE first female Arab Christian pastor has welcomed an eleventh hour Home Office move to reverse a visa ban on her visit to the Church of Scotland 's General Assembly. The British Embassy in Amman, Jordan, said that it would allow Rev Rola Sleiman, a representative of the National Evangelical Church of Syria and Lebanon, to travel to Scotland on Friday to attend the annual gathering in Edinburgh starting on Saturday following a flurry of appeals.
