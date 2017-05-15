Home Office lifts visa ban on first f...

Home Office lifts visa ban on first female Arab Christian minister's Kirk visit

THE first female Arab Christian pastor has welcomed an eleventh hour Home Office move to reverse a visa ban on her visit to the Church of Scotland 's General Assembly. The British Embassy in Amman, Jordan, said that it would allow Rev Rola Sleiman, a representative of the National Evangelical Church of Syria and Lebanon, to travel to Scotland on Friday to attend the annual gathering in Edinburgh starting on Saturday following a flurry of appeals.

Chicago, IL

