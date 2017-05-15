Hizballah rush 1,000 troops to S. Syr...

Hizballah rush 1,000 troops to S. Syrian borders

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Debka

The pro-Iranian Hizballah Tuesday, May 16, rushed 12 companies of 1,000 fighters to the Homs, Daraa and Quneitra regions of southern Syria to block off the entry of "US-backed militants" from Jordan through the Al-Tanf border crossing. On Sunday, May 14 as first revealed by 's military sources - US, British and Jordanian special operations forces entered southern Syria in an operation for saving Syria's southern borders from a grab by pro-Iranian forces that was timed for the run-up to US President Donald Trump's visit next week..

Start the conversation, or Read more at Debka.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Jan '17 Listen 14
News Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US... Jan '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Jan '17 Canada 193
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Khalid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,435 • Total comments across all topics: 281,053,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC