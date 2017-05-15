Hizballah rush 1,000 troops to S. Syrian borders

The pro-Iranian Hizballah Tuesday, May 16, rushed 12 companies of 1,000 fighters to the Homs, Daraa and Quneitra regions of southern Syria to block off the entry of "US-backed militants" from Jordan through the Al-Tanf border crossing. On Sunday, May 14 as first revealed by 's military sources - US, British and Jordanian special operations forces entered southern Syria in an operation for saving Syria's southern borders from a grab by pro-Iranian forces that was timed for the run-up to US President Donald Trump's visit next week..

