Hizballah rush 1,000 troops to S. Syrian borders
The pro-Iranian Hizballah Tuesday, May 16, rushed 12 companies of 1,000 fighters to the Homs, Daraa and Quneitra regions of southern Syria to block off the entry of "US-backed militants" from Jordan through the Al-Tanf border crossing. On Sunday, May 14 as first revealed by 's military sources - US, British and Jordanian special operations forces entered southern Syria in an operation for saving Syria's southern borders from a grab by pro-Iranian forces that was timed for the run-up to US President Donald Trump's visit next week..
Start the conversation, or Read more at Debka.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot...
|Feb '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o...
|Feb '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|14
|Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US...
|Jan '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Canada
|193
|U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC