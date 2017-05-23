Google +

Cyprus and Jordan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Defence and Military during an official visit to that country by Defence Minister Christoforos Fokaides. Fokaides who is the first Cypriot Defence minister to visit the Middle Eastern kingdom was received by King Abdullah and met with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Jordanian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Mahmoud A. Freihat, the Director of General Intelligence Department, Major General Adnan Al-Junci, as well as Prince Faisal bin Al-Hussein.

