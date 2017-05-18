From beige to bright: Graffiti livens up Jordan's Amman
Graffiti artist Diaa Rambo, 26, from Saudi Arabia works on a mural in Amman, Jordan on Thirsday, May 18, 2017. Artists from Jordan, Canada, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have been creating colorful scenes on walls and columns this week as part of an annual community festival known as "Baladak," or "your country.
