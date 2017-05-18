Erekat warns Trump embassy move would...

Erekat warns Trump embassy move would end peace process

Palestinian negotiator says potential relocation of US embassy to Jerusalem would be an 'imposition,' urges US president to give Palestinians a chance Palestinian chief negotiator and Secretary General of the Palestine Liberation Organisation Saeb Erekat, right, is greeted by Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi upon his arrival at the Foreign Ministry in the Jordanian capital Amman on May 14, 2017. DEAD SEA, Jordan - Moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem would end the peace process between Israel and the Palestinians, top Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat warned on Saturday.

