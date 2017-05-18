Drowned City: Jordan to Search for An...

Drowned City: Jordan to Search for Ancient Site's Underwater Remains

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Live Science

Located at the northern tip of the Red Sea , modern-day Aqaba is Jordan's only port. In the Middle Ages, the city was known as Ayla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Science.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Jan '17 Listen 14
News Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US... Jan '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Jan '17 Canada 193
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Khalid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,037 • Total comments across all topics: 281,151,414

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC