Clarkson senior university professor invited to serve on advisory board
Senior University Professor Richard E. Partch of Clarkson University's Center for Advanced Materials Processing has been invited to serve on the advisory board of the International Conference on Advanced Materials. The meeting's two organizers are faculty at the Jordan University of Science and Technology and the University of Jordan in Amman, Jordan, respectively.
