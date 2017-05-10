Civil rights organization challenges ...

Civil rights organization challenges Netanyahu to draw map

Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

A few days before Independence Day, the Israeli left challenged Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu by asking him to draw the borders of the state. The Association for Civil Rights in Israel is ostensibly behind the seemingly simple demand.

Chicago, IL

