Australia considers banning laptops from airliner cabins

"If the government has specific intelligence indicating a specific threat or risk in relation to laptops [on flights] to and from Australia, then as sure as I'm sitting here they would ban them from being carried". The New York Times and Wall Street Journal have reported that Israel was the source of the intelligence, and the latter said it was meant for U.S. eyes only, suggesting it was not available to other Five Eyes intelligence-sharing allies including Australia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.