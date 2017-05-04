Ariel Sharon Fast Facts
One thousand security officers provided protection when Sharon visited Temple Mount in the Old City section of Jerusalem in 2000. The 2001 special election for prime minister had the lowest voter turnout and the largest margin of victory in Israeli history .
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot...
|Feb '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o...
|Feb '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|14
|Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US...
|Jan '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Canada
|193
|U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC