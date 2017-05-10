Aramex names new chief digital officer

Aramex names new chief digital officer

Aramex, a global provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions, has appointed Oliver Barthel as its chief digital officer. Based in Amman, Jordan, Barthel in the newly-created role in Aramex's Leadership Team will be responsible for driving the company's digital transformation plans to become a technology-based enterprise, said the company in a statement.

