Aramex names new chief digital officer
Aramex, a global provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions, has appointed Oliver Barthel as its chief digital officer. Based in Amman, Jordan, Barthel in the newly-created role in Aramex's Leadership Team will be responsible for driving the company's digital transformation plans to become a technology-based enterprise, said the company in a statement.
