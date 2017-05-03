Amman: Princess Dina awarded honorary doctorate in recognition of her efforts to combat cancer
Jordan News Agency , Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan May 2, 2017 Tuesday Princess Dina awarded honorary doctorate in recognition of her efforts to combat cancer For newspapers only,, AMMAN, May 2 –– Her Highness Princess Dina Mired, president-elect of the Union for International Cancer Control , has been awarded an honorary doctorate by Yerevan State Medical University in Armenia in recognition of her global and regional efforts in the fight against cancer. Princess Dina expressed her appreciation for the honour, coming from a prestigious medical university.
