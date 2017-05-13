After UNESCO vote, Israel cuts anothe...

After UNESCO vote, Israel cuts another $1m from UN budget

Israel has formally reprimanded the Swedish ambassador because of his country's vote for a UNESCO resolution that denied Israeli sovereignty over, and Jewish historical ties to, Yerushalayim . On Tuesday, UNESCO passed a resolution that criticises Israel over its continuing archaeological excavations in East Jerusalem's Old City.

Chicago, IL

