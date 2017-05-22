Activist Husam-al Abdallat accused of...

Activist Husam-al Abdallat accused of defamation

Jordanian anti-corruption activist Husam al-Abdallat has been arrested on charges of defamation after a complaint was filed by two men whom Abdallat accused of corruption, Jordanian police said. The arrest, which Abdallat's family claimed was a "kidnapping" took place when Abdallat was walking home with his teenage son after Friday prayers in Amman.

