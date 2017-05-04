A rehabilitated swamp

Recently rehabilitated into a natural-reserve, this is the view of a relatively small fishes-pond that in the turn of the 20th century was a wide swamps area. Served as a fishes-pond for several decades, when abandoned, neglected due to industry-disadvantage, the local authorities decided upon a major development.

Chicago, IL

