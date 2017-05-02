9th Annual Warrior Competition held i...

9th Annual Warrior Competition held in Amman

Read more: Xinhuanet

Soldiers participate in the "death run" match on the second day of the Ninth Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan, on May 1, 2017. The event kicked off on Sunday with the participation of elite military, special forces, counter terrorism and law enforcement officers with 32 teams from 17 countries.

Chicago, IL

